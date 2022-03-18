Veerappa Moily ‘dissociates’ Himself From G23; Avers 'there Cannot Be A Parallel Congress'

Even as the dissenting G23 Congress leaders hold parleys over reforms and leadership issues in the party, some leaders continue to back the Congress leadership. Former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily, who was earlier part of the G23 has disassociated with the group saying there cannot be a parallel Congress.

“There cannot be a parallel Congress. Whatever we do, we have to do it within the party forum. They had asked for reform and submitted a memorandum. They should have a discussion with the leadership. We cannot condemn or start targeting the leadership. They should not institutionalize the G-23 and I am not associating with it," the senior Congress leader said on Friday.

‘G23’ was a moniker given to the group of 23 Congress leaders who had signed a letter to interim president Sonia Gandhi, in August last year, demanding a host of reforms in the party, including a full-time and effective leadership.

Voicing their discontent over the functioning of the leadership, the concerned leaders have held a string of meetings separately in the last few days, with senior leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Mani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Parneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit, and Raj Babbar in attendance.

'G23 leaders targetting Sonia Gandhi, weakening Congress': Moily

Earlier, Kabil Sibal reportedly said that it was time for a leadership change in the party and for someone else other than the Gandhis to lead the Congress. The statement has not gone down well with the Congress leadership.

"Just because we're not in power, Congress leaders or workers should not panic. Some people are criticizing Congress and not supporting them during difficult times," said Moily. "BJP and other parties are transit passengers, they will come and go. BJP cannot be a perennial party and it will not stand the turmoil of politics after Modi. It is Congress that will remain here," he added.

Intensifying his attack on the G23, Moily said, "Sonia Gandhi wants reforms within the party but people around her have sabotaged it. The G23 leaders are targeting the senior leader and weakening the Congress."