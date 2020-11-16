'Vel Yatra' Relaunched In Chennai Despite AIADMK's Disapproval; BJP Faces Flak From Ally

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit is set to resume the controversial 'Vetrivel Yatra' despite facing severe backlash from its ally in the State. Notably, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government has denied permission for the procession on multiple occasions in the past. TN BJP President L Murugan is determined to re-launch the 'Vetrivel Yatra' and will do so from the party's headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, as per reports.

Speaking to media gathered outside the Thiruchendur Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu, the State BJP Head explained the purpose of the Vel Yatra campaign. 'The intent is to pray for the people of the country amidst challenging times, where every household is affected by Corona,' he said. In his address to the media, he also noted that BJP sole aim was to ensure the safety and happiness of its constituents in Tamil Nadu and it was willing to carry out more yatras in the name and benefit of it people. TN BJP, on November 2, had sought permission from the Chennai Police to undertake the 'Vel Yatra' but was refused to be given a go-ahead citing preventive measures taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Murugan has been detained by the police on numerous occasions across the state over the past few months for attempting to go on the 'Vel Yatra'.

The month-long 'Vel Yatra', scheduled from November 6 to December 6, faced staunch opposition from other parties in Tamil Nadu as it is believed that they have pressurized the state government to deny permission for the procession, as per reports. The yatra is scheduled to end on December 6 - the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid. L Murgan's determination to embark upon the 'Vel Yatra' comes after the Tamil Nadu government led by CM Eddapadi Palaniswami met the BJP leader on three occasions and rejected the idea pitched.

AIADMK warns TN BJP over 'Vel Yatra'

All is not well between BJP and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu as the latter, on Monday, warned its ally to not 'disrupt peace and harmony in the state by undertaking the yatra. The yatra refers to the TN BJP unit's controversial Vel Yatra or Vetrivel Yatra. Just days ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on 21 November to discuss poll strategies with party functionaries for the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections, AIADMK via its mouthpiece Namadhu Amma warned the BJP of undertaking Vel Yatras and asked them to stop doing so.

Madras HC pulls up BJP for 'Vel Yatra'

Raising concerns over the Tamil Nadu BJP's Vetri Vel Yatra, the Madras High Court on Tuesday asked how the party managed to go ahead with the procession without obtaining the permission from the state government. The Madras High Court pulled up the state BJP unit on Tuesday for proceeding with the yatra after the Director-General of Police informed the Court that the party was doing so despite being denied permission. According to reports, the state's Advocate General (AG) informed the two-judge bench comprising of M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha that the TN BJP was violating rules alongside obstructing the police from discharging their duties and putting others' lives at risk.

