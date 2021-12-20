Venkaiah Naidu Expresses Concern Over Stalemate On Suspension Issue; calls For Discipline

Rajya Sabha (RS) Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern on Monday over the lack of progress in resolving the issue over the suspension of 12 members of the House, which was imposed on the first day of the current Winter Session. Venkaiah Naidu expressed disappointment over the stalemate on the suspension issue, and called for discipline. He expressed displeasure with the House's chaotic scenes during the Zero Hour and asked for order and decorum.

The commotion erupted after V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, briefed Naidu about the meeting between the Centre and the leaders of five opposition parties this morning, Monday, to resolve the stalemate over the suspension issue. The Centre waited for the opposition leaders to show up for the meeting, but they did not, according to Muraleedharan.

He went on to say that the House's functioning and "discipline, decorum, decency, debate, discussion, and decision" are his top priorities. With the commotion in the House continuing, Naidu called a recess until 2:00 pm. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and House Leader Piyush Goyal also met with Naidu after the first adjournment.

Later, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh met with the RS Chairman and provided input on the cancelled meeting. Earlier in the day, the Opposition rejected the Centre's offer to a meeting of floor leaders from five parties to settle the standoff over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, demanding that all parties be included.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, briefed Naidu on the meeting between the Centre and the leaders of five opposition parties this morning to resolve the standoff over the suspension issue. "The 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs should realise their mistake and talk to the Chair. The Opposition leaders did not come for the meeting called by the Government today," Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal said. "The Opposition does not want Parliament to run. Causing disturbance and disruption is their mantra," Goyal said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party's Lok Sabha member, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said that the administration was accountable for Parliament's functioning. "It is up to the government to decide how the Lok Sabha would be run. The administration has not asked us for a meeting because this is a Rajya Sabha issue," Chowdhury said, adding that the Opposition will raise the resignation of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri matter.

