Kumaraswamy Justifies Move To Not Contest Bypolls; Dares Siddaramaiah To Launch New Party

On Friday, ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy hit back at Congress leader Siddaramaiah's criticism over JD(S)'s decision to not contest the upcoming bypolls in the state. Two days earlier, JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda announced that his party would not contest the by-election for the Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency and Basavakalyan, Sindgi and Maski Assembly seats. While the bypolls to the Belgaum, Basavakalyan and Sindagi seats were necessitated due to the demise of Union Minister Suresh Angadi, MLA B Narayan Rao and MC Managuli, the Maski seat fell vacant following the disqualification of MLA Prathapagouda Patil.

Commenting on this development, Siddaramaiah attributed this move to JD(S)'s weak position in North Karnataka and its desire to help BJP win. Refuting this charge, Kumaraswamy claimed that it was the Congress leader who has historically helped BJP in by-elections. Moreover, he threatened to reveal the purported "dirty tricks" played by Siddaramaiah during Operation Kamala in 2008. Also, he questioned the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly on why he did not object when Deve Gowda extended support to Congress candidates in Gundlupete and Nanjanagud bypolls in the recent past.

Maintaining that by-elections are meant for people who have power and money, the JD(S) leader urged him to speak like a mature person. Arguing that the former Karnataka CM does not have the "moral right" to criticise JD(S), he opined, "I have challenged Siddaramaiah to form an independent party and win at least five constituencies. Then he should talk about JD(S) and its leadership. But instead of accepting my challenge it seems Siddaramaiah just spends his time in criticizing the JD(S)".

ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯನವರು ಸ್ವತಂತ್ರ ಪಕ್ಷ ಕಟ್ಟಿ, ತಾವೂ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ 5 ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದು ತೋರಿಸಿ ಆಮೇಲೆ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ, ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ನಾಯಕತ್ವದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತಾಡಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಸವಾಲು ಹಾಕುತ್ತಲೇ ಬಂದಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಸವಾಲು ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಲಾಗದ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ, ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಅನ್ನು ಟೀಕಿಸುವುದರಲ್ಲೇ ತಮ್ಮ ಶಕ್ತಿಯ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿರುವಂತಿದೆ.

1/6 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 12, 2021

Growing JD(S)-BJP bonhomie

Siddaramaiah's criticism comes in the backdrop of the growing bonhomie between JD(S) and BJP. After the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka, the two parties have started collaborating with each other in the Legislative Council where the ruling party does not have a majority. Though BJP is the single-largest party in the Legislative Council with 31 seats, it requires the support of JD(S) which has 13 MLCs for the passage of crucial legislation. To begin with, the Deve Gowda-led party backed the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 which eased the restrictions on buying agricultural land in December 20. After ruckus broke out in the Council on December 15, 2020, JD(S) and BJP legislators jointly complained to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala regarding the incident.

On January 29, BJP MLC MK Pranesh was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council after the post fell vacant following the untimely demise of SL Dharmegowda. As JD(S) supported Pranesh's election, BJP will return the favour by backing the regional party's nominee Basavaraj Horatti for the Chairman's post. This election was necessitated by K Prathap Chandra Shetty's resignation as Chairman to pre-empt a no-confidence motion against him by BJP. Furthermore, JD(S) has reversed its earlier stance by deciding to back the anti-cattle slaughter legislation in the state Legislative Council.

