'Victory Of Unwavering Faith': Amit Shah Hails BJP Win In Gujarat Local Body Elections

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained a lead by winning over 2,300 seats in Gujarat local body elections, Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah said that the farmers of the rural areas have “put a seal of trust” on the welfare policies of the government. While congratulating Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel, and President of BJP Gujarat, C.R. Patil, Shah said, “I bow to the masses.”

Amit Shah said, “This victory is a victory of the unwavering faith of the people in the BJP governments headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dedicated to the development and welfare of the poor, farmers and villages.”

“Modiji-led BJP governments are constantly committed to the welfare and development of the country's poor, farmers, and disadvantaged communities,” he added.

While Congress won 602 seats, BJP won by bagging over 2,000seats so far across the various municipalities, districts, and taluka panchayats in Gujarat. The results for 2,771 seats out of the total 8,474 were declared till 1 PM as the counting began at 9 AM in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats where elections were held on Sunday. Across three local bodies, there are a total of 8,474 seats.

PM Modi hails BJP victory

On March 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the BJP win n Gujarat local body elections that according to him give out a “crystal clear message” that the state is firm with the party’s agenda of “development and good governance”. As per Municipality election results, BJP got 1,967, Congress bagged 356 seats while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trailed with 6 seats. Meanwhile, in District panchayat elections, BJP won 735 seats and Congress and AAP got 157 and 2 seats respectively.

Results of the Nagar Palika, Taluka Panchayat and District Panchayat polls across Gujarat give a crystal clear message- Gujarat is firmly with the BJP’s agenda of development and good governance. I bow to the people of Gujarat for the unwavering faith and affection towards BJP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani have tendered their resignation to the party's high command after the back-to-back losses in the local body polls. As per sources, their resignation has been accepted.

