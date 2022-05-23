Vinai Kumar Saxena Appointed Delhi L-G After President Accepts Anil Baijal's Resignation

Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi. According to a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Anil Baijal on Monday, following which Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed to the position. He has been asked to take over the duties of the Delhi LG from the date he assumes charge of his office.

"The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Anil Baijal as Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," an official statement of Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to the President read.

Vinai Kumar Saxena had previously served as the Chairman of the Khadi & Village Industries Commission, in the Government of India. He had helmed the post since his appointment on October 27, 2015.

Anil Baijal tenders resignation

On Wednesday, May 18, Anil Baijal resigned from the position citing 'personal reasons'. The same day, he sent his resignation to the President. Anil Baijal's tenure had lasted more than five years. He took over the office on December 31, 2016, after the sudden resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

A 1969 batch IAS officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, Baijal has served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He also held key positions in several Ministries. After retiring from service in 2006 as Secretary of the Urban Development Ministry, he was associated with the planning and implementation of Rs 60,000 crore JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission) by the UPA government.