Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Privatization: Opposition To Stage Dharna On Aug 2-3 In Delhi

Amid the ongoing opposition against the centre's move of privatizing Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, all political parties in Andhra Pradesh, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) have decided to unite against the decision.

Opposition To Move Dharna To Delhi on Aug 2-3

The opposition parties on Monday, July 12, decided to stage a Dharna in the national capital to oppose the centre's privatization plan on August 2-3.

In a meeting held in Vijayawada, the opposition passed a resolution and has opted to ignite the agitation further. As reported by the news agency ANI, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said, "A round table meeting of several parties has made a resolution against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The meeting organized by the Communist Party of India (CPI) opined that the agitation should be taken to Delhi. The round table meeting decided to take part in a Dharna called by trade unions at Delhi on August 2-3.”

The Communist Party of India state secretary added, “the central government has decided to privatize Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Visakhapatnam (popularly known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant) more than five years ago. All parties in Andhra Pradesh except BJP and its ally party JSP have been opposing the move.”

The move was opposed by five parties including -- Congress, TDP, CPI, CPM, AAP and other mass organizations of union workers. The alliance of the opposition also raised the demand to the state government to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi and even sought their direct participation in the Dharna.

"Ruling YSRCP has passed a resolution in the Assembly. Trade unions and labour unions have been agitating since the past five months at the Steel Plant. But the Union government is going ahead with the privatization process. On July 8, the central government has decided to appoint financial, legal and technical advisors for fastening the process of privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant", said K Ramakrishnan to ANI.

Resistance Intensified with DIPAM's latest decision

The resistance intensified on Thursday, July 9 when the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) decided to hire legal and transaction advisors to plan the roadmap for privatization. The decision faced backlash as agitating workers and union leaders staged an impromptu sit-in protest for over two hours, some of the workers were not even allowed to enter the plant.

A (PIL) was also filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday challenging the Central government’s decision of privatization. The High Court issued notices to both State and Central governments.

Image: PTI