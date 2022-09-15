'Visakhapatnam To Be Made 'Executive Capital' Of Andhra Pradesh': YV Subba Reddy

On Wednesday, YSRCP leader and Former MP YV Subba Reddy asserted that the process of making Visakhapatnam the capital of Andhra Pradesh will begin soon, once the legal disputes are resolved. The leader made the announcement while addressing a public meeting of party workers in the Anakapalli district.

Reddy further informed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to implement Decentralisation Act and work towards making Vizag the Executive capital of the state.

"As per the decision of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Visakhapatnam will be the capital city of Andhra Pradesh in the coming days, after legal disputes will be resolved," said YV Subba Reddy

This comes ahead of the Andhra Pradesh assembly session and it's being speculated that three capital bills will be tabled in the house. According to Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, a Bill for the establishment of three capitals for the state would be brought in afresh.

"We will bring in legislation on three capitals that are acceptable to the people of the state. No force can stop it," said Amarnath. Also, several other ministers of YSRCP asserted at separate press conferences on Friday stting that Visakhapatnam would be made the executive capital of the state, in tune with the wishes of the people of the region.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) slammed YSRCP over Reddy's statement and said the ruling party is trying to rake up the capital issue as a diversionary tactic.

AP Decentralisation Act, 2020

The is an act to provide for decentralisation of governance and inclusive development of all the regions of Andhra Pradesh state. It is meant to have three seats of governance which are-- Legislative, Executive, and Judicial Capitals. To enable a decentralised model of governance and to provide inclusive governance in the state, there shall be three seats of governance to be called Capitals:

Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development area to be called as 'Legislative capital'

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development area as 'Executive capital'

Kurnool Urban Development areas as 'Judicial Capital'

The aim of the YSRCP government behind decentralising the administration by having three capitals is to give a boost to the development of the north coastal districts and backward areas.

Monsoon Session Of Andhra Pradesh Assembly begins today

The monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will begin today (September 15). Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday summoned the AP Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly for the session. As per the Government sources, the monsoon session could be held till September 21 within five working days.

Several Bills to replace various ordinances in the last few months would also be introduced in the assembly session.

(Image: Facebook/@YVSubbaReddy/@YSJaganMohanReddy)