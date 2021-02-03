VK Sasikala Set To Return To Tamil Nadu On February 7, AMMK Prepares For Grand Reception

With former Jayalalitha aide VK Sasikala set to return to Tamil Nadu after her release from Parappana Aghrahara prison, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran has called for a rousing reception for the former AIADMK leader. Maintaining that the reception from Tamil Nadu border to Chennai should be set 'without any hindrance' to the public, Dhinakaran also urged everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Dhinakaran, who is also VK Sasikala's nephew, also sent out stirring message to his followers stating that the party will prevent 'evil DMK' from interfering in the upcoming assembly elections.

"We, the true volunteers of Amma, will all work together to restore the movement that the revolutionary mother built, to establish her true rule in Tamil Nadu and to prevent the evil DMK from interfering in the coming elections," Dhinakaran tweeted on Wednesday morning.

தியாகத்தலைவி சின்னம்மா அவர்கள், வருகிற 7.2.2021 ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை அன்று தமிழகத்திற்கு வருகிறார்கள். தமிழக எல்லையில் இருந்து சென்னை வருகிற வரை வழி நெடுக அவர்களுக்கு அளிக்கப்படுகிற வரவேற்பை, பொதுமக்களுக்கும், போக்குவரத்திற்கும் எந்தவித இடையூறும் இன்றி அமைத்துக்கொள்ள வேண்டும்.(1/3) — TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran) February 3, 2021

கொரோனா கால வழிமுறைகளை பின்பற்றி, சமூக இடைவெளியை கடைபிடித்து, முககவசம் அணிந்து, தியாகத்தலைவி சின்னம்மா அவர்களுக்கும் உங்கள் அன்புச் சகோதரனாகிய எனக்கும் எவ்வித அவப்பெயரும் ஏற்படா வண்ணம் கழக உடன்பிறப்புகள் பங்கேற்றிட வேண்டும் என அன்போடு கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன். (2/3) — TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran) February 3, 2021

புரட்சித்தலைவி அம்மா அவர்கள் கட்டிக்காத்த இயக்கத்தை மீட்டெடுத்திடவும் அம்மா அவர்களின் உண்மையானஆட்சியை தமிழகத்தில் ஏற்படுத்திடவும் வரும் தேர்தலில் தீயசக்தியான திமுகவை தலையெடுக்கவிடாமல் செய்திடவும் அம்மா அவர்களின் உண்மை தொண்டர்களாகிய நாம்அனைவரும் ஒற்றுமையோடு இருந்து செயல்படுவோம்3/3 — TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran) February 3, 2021

Sasikala formally released from prison

VK Sasikala was formally released from the Parappana Aghrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27 after she completed her sentence in the disproportionate assets case. Earlier, Dhinakaran also defended the use of AIADMK flag on Sasikala's car after she was discharged from hospital post COVID-19 treatment. TTV Dinakaran claimed that the former Jayalalithaa aide was unanimously nominated as the party's general secretary in December 2016 and that this was their stance as the matter was being heard in the court.

Further, Sasikala's nephew pointed out that she had all the rights to make political decisions and that it was the stance of AMMK. Providing an update on Sasikala's health, TTV Dinakaran informed that she was to be in isolation for the next week following which decisions will be taken on the future course of actions.

Sasikala's release has electrified the battle in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. It remains to be seen if the former Jayalalitha aide takes over control of the AIADMK or settle for contesting with the AMMK. As per reports, Sasikala's advocate Raja Senthoor Pandian informed that they (Sasikala) would be filing a curative petition soon and that they did not file any plea during the pandemic as they were awaiting Sasikala's release.

Further, he also noted that they had expected Sasikala to be released in August via remission and hence the delay in challenging EC's move. EC granted AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol to the EPS-led faction in November 2017 following which Sasikala and AMMK leader and her nephew TTV Dinakaran challenged the decision in the Delhi HC. However, the HC upheld the decision of the EC in 2019 following which the SC dismissed two petitions in March 2019 and July 2020.

