Sasikala To Challenge EC Order On AIADMK's 'two Leaves' Symbol? Lawyer Says Decision Soon

Expelled AIADMK leader and former Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala may challenge the Election Commission's (EC) decision to grant the 'two leaves' poll symbol to the EPS-led faction, her lawyer informed as per reports. Sasikala was formally released from Parappana Aghrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27 after she completed her sentence in the disproportionate assets case. Sasikala's release has got the political circle in poll-bound Tamil Nadu buzzing as all eyes are on the former Jaya aide's next move as it remains to be seen whether she manages to wrestle control of the AIADMK or settle for contesting with AMMK's pressure cooker.

As per reports, Sasikala's advocate Raja Senthoor Pandian informed that they (Sasikala) would be filing a curative petition soon and that they did not file any plea during the pandemic as they were awaiting Sasikala's release. Further, he also noted that they had expected Sasikala to be released in August via remission and hence the delay in challenging EC's move. EC granted AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol to the EPS-led faction in November 2017 following which Sasikala and AMMK leader and her nephew TTV Dinakaran challenged the decision in the Delhi HC. However, the HC upheld the decision of the EC in 2019 following which the SC dismissed two petitions in March 2019 and July 2020.

READ | Tamil Nadu Minister Slams Sasikala For Using AIADMK Flag & Car Resembling Jayalalithaa's

Dinakaran defends use of AIADMK flag on Sasikala's car

Former Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran defended the use of the AIADMK flag on the car that received his aunt from Victoria hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday, citing that she was still the general secretary of the party and that the matter was sub-judice. VK Sasikala was discharged from the hospital in Bengaluru where she was being treated for COVID-19 following her release on Thursday. Speaking to the press after Sasikala's discharge, AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran expressed happiness in the release of his aunt after completing her sentence in the disproportionate assets case.

Defending the use of the AIADMK flag on Sasikala's car, TTV Dinakaran claimed that the former Jayalalithaa aide was unanimously nominated as the party's general secretary in December 2016 and that this was their stance as the matter was being heard in the court. Further, Sasikala's nephew pointed out that she had all the rights to make political decisions and that it was the stance of AMMK. Providing an update on Sasikala's health, TTV Dinakaran informed that she was to be in isolation for the next week following which decisions will be taken on the future course of actions.

READ | J Jayalalithaa & MGR Temple In Madurai To Be Inaugurated By CM, Dy CM Today

It is pertinent to point out that Sasikala was expelled from the party soon after her conviction in the disproportionate assets case following which her return to the party-fold has also been ruled out on numerous occasions. Two AIADMK functionaries were expelled from the party recently for welcoming back Sasikala from prison, indicating the ruling government's no-compromise attitude towards the former Jaya aide. Sasikala's return to Tamil Nadu is yet to be charted out and is likely to be decided by her family, as per inputs. Meanwhile, the expelled AIADMK leader is set to stay in Bengaluru after being discharged from the hospital.

READ | DMK Chief Kickstarts 'Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin' Campaign In Run Up To Tamil Nadu Elections

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have kickstarted their campaigns in full swing. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP will continue its alliance with AIADMK and was briefly courting the idea of engaging in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery (which he is swiftly recovering from, according to his daughter's tweet who updated fans on the actor-politician's health). Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year caused a massive stir backed out due to health reasons after citing 'divine intervention'.

READ | Stalin Slammed By AIADMK & BJP For Posing With 'Vel'; NDA Allies Call Out DMK's 'Atheism'