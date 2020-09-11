JDU Vs RJD Battle Likely To Take Place For Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman's Post

Prior to the Bihar Assembly elections, a battle between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 'Mahagathbandhan' is likely to take place on Monday as the house will vote for the post of Deputy Chairman. NDA candidate and Janata Dal-United (JDU) MP Harivansh has already filed his nomination for the post while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha is planning to file his nomination on September 11. This battle for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will be a close chase as both the candidates hail from Bihar where the Bihar Assembly Elections will soon take place.

JDU vs RJD battle for Deputy Chairman's post

At first, the opposition had planned to name Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva, but the Upper House leader from Tamil Nadu refused to run for the post. Manoj Jha is the first MP from Bihar who is known to be a great orator and is also appreciated for his sincerity in the Parliament. On the other hand, Harivansh was the last Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha and it was the end of his term which has caused the vacancy.

NDA's candidate Harivansh having the support of 116 out of 224 members of the Upper House is likely to win the JDU Vs RJD battle for the post of Deputy Chairman at Rajya Sabha. Some other political parties which stand in support of NDA's candidate include Biju Janata Dal (BJD), YSR Congress Party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti, among others. The Deputy Chairman election of the house will take place on the first day of the Parliament's monsoon session, September 14. The monsoon session is scheduled to end on October 1.

Monsoon session will begin from September 14

Parliament's monsoon session will begin from September 14, said a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday. The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said President Ram Nath Kovind has called the lower house to meet on September 14, Monday at 9 AM. Rajya Sabha is expected to meet at a different time on the same day, as it has been decided to stagger the sitting of the two houses due to the COVID-19 guidelines. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had earlier recommended that the monsoon session be held from September 14 to October 1. There will be in total 18 consecutive sittings with no holiday or weekend break, according to officials.

(With ANI inputs)