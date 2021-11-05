WATCH: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Whipped Painfully On Govardhan Puja; Doesn't Flinch

In a video that's difficult to watch, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday was seen getting a solid physical whipping in Durg as part of a ritual known as 'sota prahar', on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. The CM was seen standing still with his right hand stretched out, while a man hits him with a rope-like object just a little over Baghel's clenched fist. Despite being whipped rather quite hard, CM Baghel was seen standing unaffected with a smiling face and then even hugged the man who delivered the whipping after it was over, unflinching throughout the entire ritual.

The Chhattisgarh CM shared the video of himself getting whipped, and tweeted, "For the good wishes and good luck of the state, today in Janjgiri, the tradition of bearing Sota prahar (strikes) was played. May all obstacles be destroyed."

Meanwhile, two days after the Centre announced a central excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday took a dig at the government, stating that the fuel prices have been reduced due to the recent by-poll results where the BJP managed successes in Assam but suffered big defeats in Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal.

CM Baghel said, "They increase by Rs 30 and then reduce Rs 5. Due to defeat in one by-poll, petrol and diesel prices reduced by 5 Rs. In 5 states if you defeat them then the prices will come down as same to UPA regime." Chhattisgarh is yet to announce a cut on VAT over fuel prices levied by the state, even as many BJP-run states have.

Chhattisgarh CM Writes To PM Modi

CM Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Prime Narendra Modi seeking a monthly supply of 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses and syringes each to the state on November 3. In addition, CM Baghel informed PM Modi that 80% of the state residents are jabbed with the first dose and 37% have received both doses of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 but the state is facing a major dearth of vaccine doses currently. "Chhattisgarh does not have adequate vaccine doses for second doses and no vaccine at all for the first dose," CM Baghel's letter read. Baghel is locked in an internal party battle for Chief Ministership, with fellow Congress leader TS Singh Deo who wants a 2.5-year CM-share policy to be adhered to.