WB: 1 Killed After TMC Leader's House Blows Up In Explosion; Politician Absconding

A major explosion broke out at the residence of a local Trinamool Congress leader in West Bengal's Hingalganj village on Friday. The blast claimed the life of a man. As per the latest information, the bomb exploded in the morning, leaving people present at the venue in a state of shock. Following this, when they arrived at the site, a man was found dead while another person got his hand severely injured in the blast.

The blast happened at TMC leader Ekbal Ahmed's house in the Hingalganj village of Basirhat subdivision of the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Notably, the TMC leader Ekbal Ahmed, whose house blew up in the explosion, is said to be absconding since the incident. Reportedly, bombs were illegally being made at his house since Thursday night. However, due to unknown factors, the elements resulted in a major explosion.

The wife of the TMC leader is a panchayat member. The police are present at the spot and are investigating the matter. Also, the villagers are being questioned regarding the blast. Moreover, the house has been completely cordoned off.

Further details are presently awaited.

This came just a few days after crude bombs were hurled and houses were vandalised after two factions of the TMC clashed in the state's Malda district, triggering fear among the people in the area.