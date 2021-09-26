WB BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Given 'Z' Security Cover After Alleged Manhandling By Police

Days after newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar was allegedly manhandled by Kolkata Police, the Centre, on Saturday, accorded him Z category security cover.

"It's MHA's decision. They have IB inputs based on which they decided this. I'm not habituated to such security," BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar said after being provided with Z security. "I think it's essential, given the law and order situation here and the behaviour that's meted out to one's political rival in an undemocratic way," he added.

The development came after Majumdar, an MP from Balurghat in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district, was allegedly manhandled during his rally with the body of BJP leader Durjati Saha who died on September 22, Wednesday. He was protesting near the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when the police allegedly misbehaved with him.

'Never demanded security cover from Centre': Sukanta Majumdar

According to media reports, Majumdar was protesting with the body of the slain BJP leader who was allegedly killed by Trinamool Congress workers who attacked him on the day Assembly election results were announced. Saha, who fought the elections on a BJP ticket from Magrahat West, lost the election.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 2 and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. However, after receiving a letter from the Centre regarding the elevation of his security cover, BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar said he had never demanded any security cover from the Centre and added the recent development may be linked with the Wednesday incident. It is worth mentioning BJP National President, JP Nadda appointed Dr Sukanta Majumdar as the West Bengal BJP chief on September 20 and now he has been given the highest level of security among all BJP leaders in the state.

Z category security cover to Sukanta Majumdar include 22 security personnel, 6 NSG

According to the Z security protocol, the person will be entitled to get at least 22 security personnel, including four to six NSG commandos. The person will be provided with at least five vehicles including one bulletproof. The BJP has alleged that violence and atrocities against BJP leaders or local workers in West Bengal have been increased after the state's Assembly election this year.

According to senior BJP leader and MP Dilip Ghosh, at least 37 party workers were killed in the state after the recent assembly election results. As per Ghosh, over 30,000 cases have been registered against BJP workers in the last five years. It should be mentioned here that on September 18, the Union government downgraded the security cover of central paramilitary commandos given to Babul Supriyo, hours after he joined the Trinamool Congress.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)