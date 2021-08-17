WB: Clash Erupts Between Siliguri BJP Workers, Police Over Yuva Sankalpa Yatra; 30 Held

On Tuesday, August 17, clashes erupted between Siliguri BJP workers and West Bengal Police, after the party cadres were arrested for not seeking permission to conduct Yuva Sankalpa Yatra. The Police have arrested 30 BJP, including local MLA Shankar Ghosh, who was adamant about holding ‘Yuva Sankalp Yatra’. All of them were arrested by the police from the party office.

#WATCH | Clash erupts between Siliguri BJP workers and Police after the former were arrested for "not seeking permission" for Yuva Sankalpa Yatra#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/l6RJSdVNLF — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha marks 75th Independence Day

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP's youth wing, has decided to mark the 75 years of India's Independence with a campaign of 75 km cycle rallies and running events in 75 locations across the country from 15 August to 17 August. This was held as part of the country’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Addressing a press conference, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya informed that Yuva Morcha will strive to ensure maximum participation from the youth by conducting various programmes across the year. One of the first set of events being organised is the Yuva Sankalp Yatra and Rashtragaan Samarpan programme.

Chugh had said, “The Yuva Sankalp Yatra intends to promote the message of New India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India for 2047 and the role of youth. The cycling and running programmes are also intended to encourage all the young people of the country to be fitter and stronger to create a healthy and resilient nation."

In addition to the Yuva Sankalp Yatra, the BJYM had also activated 7,50,000 cadres to sing the national anthem together at 7.50 am on 15 August in all districts with a minimum of 75 people in one district.

Surya said, “The Yuva Morcha has invited all young people to participate in the Yatra in their district. Young people are expected to join in large numbers in 75 different locations spread across the country to cycle during Yuva Sankalp".

It was left to the states to opt for running or cycling as part of the Yatra. The states would arrange 5 km of running in 15 locations or 15 km of cycling in 5 locations, totally contributing to 75 km per Yatra location.

(With ANI iputs)

(Image credit: @ANI/TWITTER)