WB Elections: EC Declines TMC's Demand For Nandigram Recount; Suvendu's Car Attacked

The Election Commission has turned down the Trinamool's demand to recount votes in Nandigram after it emerged that Mamata Banerjee had lost to Suvendu Adhikari. This comes amid confusion shortly before the official result was declared wherein some media reported that Mamata had won. While the Trinamool won West Bengal by a landslide, its chief lost her grudge match against her former aide.

TMC leaders had approached the Chief Electoral Officer with a demand for recounting of votes. The party wrote a letter to the Chief Electrol Officer stating that Mamata Banerjee has sought for recounting of votes.

"Certain preposterous and illegal incidents have happened today while counting of votes were taking place in Nandigram AC 210," added the letter with a list of alleged mishandling.

The letter further blamed the counting process and claimed that the Election Commission did not take an account of it. According to the letter written by the TMC, EVM has been "tampered" and "mismanaged" the number of votes. False or invalid votes in favour of the BJP have been counted, alleged Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. The TMC has pointed out several other allegations as reasons for demanding a recount of votes. Mamata Banerjee in her briefing had said that she has accepted the verdict of Nandigram however, later on, the demand for recount appeared.

Nandigram authorities denied recount request

The letter also claimed that Nandigram's Returning Officer refused TMC's demand for counting of votes again. The letter was signed by TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, and Atin Ghosh. Nandigram was the most-watched seat as ex-TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari had challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

High drama in Nandigram

After an interesting turn of events with Mamata Banerjee initially allegedly 'winning the race', it was officially declared that BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has won with 1,736 votes. Meanwhile, Adhikari too tweeted thanking the people of Nandigram for voting for him and shared the vote-counting sheet for the result.

My sincere thanks to the great People of Nandigram for their love, trust, blessings, and support, and for choosing me as their representative and the MLA from #Nandigram. It is my never-ending commitment to be of service to them and working for their welfare. I am truly grateful! pic.twitter.com/oQyeYswDa8 — Suvendu Adhikari • à¦¶à§à¦­à§‡à¦¨à§à¦¦à§ à¦…à¦§à¦¿à¦•à¦¾à¦°à§€ (@SuvenduWB) May 2, 2021

Suvendu Adhikari's Car Attacked

Almost simultaneously with the Trinamool's EC request being declined, Suvendu Adhikari's car was attacked.

He tweeted: "The Trinamool wants to create an atmosphere of terror in Bengal. Today my car was attacked in Haldia, Trinamool grassroots mischief. Attempts were made to break the glass of the car by throwing stones. If you have to face such an incident even as a public representative, then where is the security of the common people of Bengal?"