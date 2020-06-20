'We Need Ran Neethi, Not Raj Neethi': KCR To PM Modi On Face-off In Galwan Valley

What we require now is ran neethi (war strategy) but not raj neethi (political strategy), was Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's advice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the all-party meeting on Friday. Many chief ministers offered valuable inputs in the meeting that was held to discuss the situation along LAC after the Galwan clashes. "We should not be hasty following the clashes on India-China border. However, there is no need to bow our head as far as our country’s interests are concerned," said KCR at the meeting.

Read: At PM’s all Party meet on LAC standoff, Sonia Gandhi poses 7 questions to the government

KCR's suggestions to PM Modi

The chief minister suggested to PM Modi that the country should pursue long-term and short-term strategies to counter China. He also said that the Telangana government would stand by the Centre in its decisions. Participating in the meeting as the president of the TRS party, KCR expressed that China and Pakistan have the habit of creating trouble and an atmosphere of conflict when they have problems internally.

"China has a lot of internal problems now. It is also picking up confrontations with countries in the South China Sea coast like Japan, Malaysia, and the Philippines. China has become very unpopular (badnaam) in the world,” the CM said. “Why is China is adopting a confrontation with India now? There are special factors for that. We have brought in new Acts for Kashmir. We are providing permanent solutions to problems there. We are speaking decisively on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Our Union minister Amit Shah had declared in the Parliament that Aksai Chin is our area, which China occupied illegally. Galwan Valley is a strategically important strategic point for the country’s security. We are improving the infrastructure facilities there. This is something China has not been able to digest. Hence it is taking a confrontational position,” KCR felt.

Read: PM Modi assures 'No one has entered India's borders', extols martyrs' bravery on LAC

Detailing his thoughts on the rift with China, the Telangana CM said, “China has become unpopular as it is considered to be responsible for the spread of coronavirus. Several multinational corporations are shifting out of China. They are now looking at India. Investor friendly policies are being implemented effectively in India. Foreign direct investments are also on the rise. From 2014 to 2017, the FDI has increased from 36 Billion Dollars to 61 Billion Dollars. There is a possibility of a further increase in FDIs. Several people are ready to shift their companies from China to states like Telangana. China is not happy with this.”

“Have a strategic partnership with countries, which are friendly with us. Join the D group as suggested by the UK. Join the Oran alliance. Repel the Huawei Company’s strategy. We have to act with a strategy,” advised KCR in the meeting.

Read: AAP 'disappointed' at being excluded from PM Modi's all party meet on India-China standoff

Read: CPI demands an all party meeting from PM Modi; says the country must come together