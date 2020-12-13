We Will Sensitize People On How Farm Laws Will Be Beneficial To Farmers: Union Law Min

Shunning the criticism of the three farm laws introduced by the Centre, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has stated that some 'prominent people' are protesting just 'for the sake of opposing the laws'. Prasad remarks come amid the allegations levied against the Congress, which had reportedly promised similar amendments in their 2019 general elections' manifesto. The BJP has slammed Congress' 'hypocrisy' over the farm laws highlighting the letter by former Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar, who had written to several chief ministers, seeking reforms in the agriculture laws and proposing the involvement of private players in the market.

"Prominent people who're protesting farm laws today, are doing it just for the sake of opposing the laws. They themselves earlier recognised the need for these reforms. We will sensitize people on how the farm laws will be beneficial to farmers," Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI on Sunday.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Parkash meet Home Minister Amit Shah amidst farmers' protests against Centre's three agriculture laws: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister and MoS Som Prakash met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday amidst the ongoing agitation against the farm laws. The Union Agri Minister has led six rounds of discussions with the farmers' representatives along with Som Prakash whereas Home Minister Amit Shah had also met with a delegation of the farmers to discuss their demands.

Farmers demand complete repeal

As a part of farmers' intensified stir against the three agrarian laws introduced by the Centre, union leaders have now decided to sit on a hunger strike on December 14. The farmers' representatives remain stern on their demand to completely repeal of the laws introduced even as the impasse continues. Farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu has also announced that thousands of farmers will start their 'Delhi Chalo' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am on Sunday. As a part of the intensified agitation, peasants will also block the Delhi-Jaipur highway today.

The farmers' unions had rejected the Centre's proposed amendments to the three laws. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. The Centre has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders, and continue with next round of talks.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was a part of the 6 rounds of discussions held with the Centre, has asserted that the Union Government is ready 24 hours to hold talks. He reiterated the Centre's stance that the laws introduced are for the benefit of farmers and added that their movement is being hijacked by 'Maoists and Naxals'. "I'm confident that most of the farmers stand with the laws, some of them had few reservations which have been sorted through talks. No solution is ever found by leaving the table after putting one point, that shows maybe movement has gone out of their hands," Goyal told ANI on Saturday. Moreover, farmer leaders from Haryana also met with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday and submitted a memorandum supporting the three new laws.