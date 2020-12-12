Farmers Leaders To Sit On Hunger Strike On Dec 14, Thousands To Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway

As a part of farmers' intensified stir against the three agrarian laws introduced by the Centre, union leaders have now decided to sit on a hunger strike on December 14. The farmers' representatives remain stern on their demand to completely repeal of the laws introduced even as the impasse continues. Farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu has also announced that thousands of farmers will start their 'Delhi Chalo' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am on Sunday. As a part of the intensified agitation, peasants will also block the Delhi-Jaipur highway tomorrow, they said.

In the latest development, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) on Saturday evening. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was a part of the 6 rounds of discussions held with the Centre, has asserted that the Union Government is ready 24 hours to hold talks. He reiterated the Centre's stance that the laws introduced are for the benefit of farmers and added that their movement is being hijacked by 'Maoists and Naxals'.

"I'm confident that most of the farmers stand with the laws, some of them had few reservations which have been sorted through talks. No solution is ever found by leaving the table after putting one point, that shows maybe movement has gone out of their hands," Goyal told ANI on Saturday. Moreover, farmer leaders from Haryana also met with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday and submitted a memorandum supporting the three new laws.

"Progressive farmer leaders from Haryana met me & submitted a memorandum with their signatures supporting the three farm laws. They also shared their experiences on how these laws are benefitting them," the Agriculture Minister said.

The farmers' unions had rejected the Centre's proposed amendments to the three laws. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. The Centre has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders, and continue with next round of talks.

'Govt Committed To Farmers' Welfare'

M Narendra Modi, on Saturday, batted for the new laws, insisting that the Centre was committed for the welfare of the farmers. Stating that 'if farmers became prosperous, then India would be prosperous', PM Modi urged the private sector to invest more in the agriculture sector. Addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI, PM Modi that now farmers have to option to sell their products in private as well as government mandis.

"To strengthen the agriculture sector, work has done in the past few years. Today, the agriculture sector is more vibrant than before. Today, farmers have the option of selling their foodgrains in the mandis and outside it too. While mandis are being progressed, farmers have been given a digital platform to sell their goods too. When the country's farmer is prosperous, then the country will be prosperous," he said.

