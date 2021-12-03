West Bengal BJP Leaders Meet PM Modi; Request Implementation Of CAA In State

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal. They also apprised him of the situation in the state after post-election violence. The delegation comprised of West Bengal BJP President Sukant Majumdar, 17 BJP Bengal MPs, party's vice president Dilip Ghosh, Jagannath Sarkar, Soumitra Khan, Union Minister Nishit Pramanik, Arjun Singh and others.

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Ghosh said that they apprised PM Modi of the wrongdoings in Bengal like corruption in the provision of 100 days of work under NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), Pradhan Mantri Aawas, and post-poll violence. "We also discussed the implementation of CAA," he said.

Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar said that the delegation has requested the Prime Minister to publish a book mentioning the work done by "Central government for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose so that the people could know about the work."

He also informed they invited PM Modi to West Bengal and he has accepted the invitation. "We have invited the prime minister to visit West Bengal on either the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose or Swami Vivekananda or any other day. The prime minister has assured us that he would surely visit the state," he told ANI.

WB BJP chief assures party will win 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 Polls

Earlier this month, Sukanta Majumder claimed that the party will be aiming to win at least 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the next Lok Sabha polls. "Twenty-five is our minimum target in the next Lok Sabha polls from West Bengal. From 18 seats at present, we will gift at least 25 seats to (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi in 2024," he asserted.

However, TMC countered it and said that the saffron party will be restricted to 10-11 seats. "The BJP got 77 seats in the assembly polls, but with many of its MLAs having joined the TMC, the tally is effectively 70 now. By any arithmetic, the saffron party will not secure more than 10-11 seats in the Lok Sabha polls,” Roy said.

In recently concluded assembly polls, TMC won 213 seats while BJP was restricted to mere 77 seats. However, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. She later contested by-polls from Bhabanipur and managed to win.

Image: @DilipGhoshBJP-Twitter