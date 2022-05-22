West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh Joins TMC In Presence Of Abhishek Banerjee

In a big setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Barrackpore Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh on Sunday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Arjun Singh had his 'Ghar-Wapsi' into the TMC folds after holding a meeting with party MP Abhishek Banerjee at his office in Camac Street, Kolkata. The leader was previously the sitting MLA of TMC and had switched over to the saffron party on March 14 in 2019. He was elected to the Lower House in the subsequent General Election.

Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family.



He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc. pic.twitter.com/UuOB9yp9Xo — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 22, 2022

Republic had also received a scoop that Arjun Singh is going to get 'important responsibilities' right after joining the TMC, which may not be limited to the state of West Bengal. There is a possibility that he will be given the charge of Bihar, and may leave for Patna tomorrow itself, sources had claimed.

#BREAKING | BJP MP Arjun Singh meets Abhishek Banerjee ahead of his induction in TMC.



Tune in to watch non-stop updates here-https://t.co/NetVrPKE89 pic.twitter.com/pDG2WPwZPw — Republic (@republic) May 22, 2022

'BJP has shortcomings in West Bengal': Singh

Speaking to news agency ANI ahead of his alleged big jump, Arjun Singh refused to reveal his cards but opined that there were some 'shortcomings' in the BJP when it came to states like West Bengal and Kerala. He also claimed that he was going to meet the state government to hold discussions related to the work of the Labour Department. However, reports of his induction into TMC came shortly thereafter.

Just days ago, Singh had laid the rift in West Bengal BJP bare after he claimed that he was not allowed to work with a free hand. He told the media that leaders helming the state unit were making it very difficult for grassroots workers to carry out their day-to-day activities in the state.

Arjun Singh was quoted as saying by PTI, "Let's be clear. By posting tweets on social media, we cannot dislodge the TMC from power in West Bengal. Those having no connection with the ground reality are calling the shots while proven fighters having a mass base are being ignored. How can the BJP achieve its objective then?"

Once an avid critic of the Mamata Banerjee government, Arjun Singh's switch also comes amid repeated bomb attacks at his residence. In a first such attack on September 8, 2021, three crude bombs were hurled outside his 'Majdoor Bhavan' in Jagaddal between 6-6.30 AM. The then-BJP leader had alleged that Trinamool Congress was plotting his 'assassination'. Just weeks ago in May, 2022, another socket bomb was hurled at his home, over which he had alleged the hand of a local TMC councilor. Arjun Singh had also not minced his words on Banerjee's rule in the state, claiming that she was conspiring to make West Bengal 'another Pakistan'.