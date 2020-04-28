West Bengal BJP Questions Intent Of Cabinet Committee On COVID-19 By Mamata Banerjee

A day after West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed an exclusive Cabinet Committee to tackle COVID-19 lead by the Finance Minister in Bengal, BJP lashed out on the Chief Minister alleging that she was washing her hands off the crisis. Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha criticized this decision of Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.

"The Chief Minister has decided to form a new committee headed by Finance Minister Amit Mitra, which will be responsible for dealing with Coronavirus situation. This decision proves that the Chief Minister of West Bengal wants to be free from her own responsibilities. It is the misfortune of the people of the state that she is not with them in this difficult situation." lashed out Rahul Sinha, National Secretary of BJP on Tuesday.

The allegations come just a day after Mamata Banerjee formed the committee which is being led by Amit Mitra, the Finance Minister.

She said, "We have formed a cabinet committee on COVID management, I am forming it today. As I have other work, so does CS, HM, and Health Secretary, this committee will work on COVID-19. I will keep an eye on this as well" on Monday.

Members of the Committee

The committee also has an array of senior leaders and bureaucrats including Education Minister Partho Chatterjee, Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Urban Development Minister and Kolkata's Mayor Firhad 'Bobby' Hakim. The team includes Rajiv Sinha, the Chief Secretary, and Vivek Agarwal, the health secretary.

Terming the Finance Minister to be made a 'Bali ka Bakda' as he will be made accountable for leading the Cabinet Committee, Sinha questioned if there was anything more important for Mamata Banerjee than COVID-19 at this moment. Although Sinha heavily criticized Mamata Banerjee for the formation of the unit, he also stated that politics should be kept aside for the future and fight the battle against pandemic together.

