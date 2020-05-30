'In The Name Of Shramik Express, Railways Running Corona Express': WB CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has targeted the Indian Railways over the Shramik Special trains by saying that the national railway service providers are providing Corona express in the name of the Shramik Special trains. She alleged that social distancing is not being maintained in special trains transporting migrant workers and other people to their homes. accused the Railway Ministry of sending special trains for migrants without any prior notice and disrupting the state's methods to contain the coronavirus. She also alleged the Railways is evacuating Maharashtra and spreading Coronavirus in West Bengal.

"Law is equal for all but why all trains are running in full capacity? Why the Railways is not maintaining social distancing? Passengers are not being served water and food in the trains," Banerjee said.

"In the name of Shramik Express, Indian Railways is running 'Corona Express'. Why extra trains are not being run. I was Railway Minister once. I had increased coaches, but why it cannot be done now? The Railways are bringing people from hotspot areas in huge numbers," she said.

She has decided to increase the state government's workforce capacity from 50 percent to 70 percent.

"With multiple crises in the state, we have decided to increase the state government's workforce capacity from 50 per cent to 70 per cent. Continuation of restoration work is one of the top priorities and workforce increase will ensure that public services are uninterrupted," Banerjee said.

"In the private sector, I urge all to stay safe, work indoors as much as possible and to the best of their abilities. Prerogative lies with the respective managements of private entities to decide on workforce capacity and act accordingly," she added.

Speaking further, Banerjee said, "The lockdown will continue with minimal effects. Jute mills and tea gardens will operate with 100 percent workforce capacity. We are together in this. I am sure with all your cooperation and understanding, Bengal will emerge victoriously."

Religious places of worship will also start in Bengal where not more than 10 people will be allowed inside the premises at any given time.

"Temples, gurdwaras, mosques and all religious places in the state are closed. They will open from June 1 but not more than 10 people will be allowed at any given point of time. No assembly would be allowed in religious places," Banerjee said.