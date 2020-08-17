West Bengal CM Speaks To Governor Dhankar Over Law, Order Situation At Visva Bharati

Expressing distress over the law and order situation at the Visva Bharati University, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday spoke to state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The conversation between the two happened after Dhankar asserted the situation to be alarming.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Dhankar apprised about his conversation with CM, asserting that the latter assured all possible steps to restore law and order.

Just had word with Chief Minister over Visva Bharati worsening law and order scenario. She has assured that administration @MamataOfficial will take all steps to restore law and order. Am sure those enjoined with task will rise to the occasion. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) August 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, trouble erupted at the Visva Bharati campus in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday as a large number of people ransacked the university's properties protesting the construction of a boundary wall at the Pous Mela ground.

However, prior to this tweet, the Governor had said that the situation of law and order in Visva Bharati is alarming and he is trying to be in touch with CM to secure peace in the temple of learning. He added that the Cabinet Secretary (CS), Home Secretary (HS), District Magistrate (DM), and Superintendent of Police (SP), CM Mamata Banerjee have not responded to call of Visva Bharati.

