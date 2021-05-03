West Bengal Election: Seats Won By A Sliver By BJP And TMC, Vote Margin Less Than 2000

Ahead of the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) victory in the West Bengal Assembly election for the third time, the Election Commission’s data indicated on Sunday that there are several seats where the margin of lead between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the TMC was hardly around 2,000 votes or even less.

As per the EC data, Nandigram wasn't the only close contest between the BJP and TMC. Here's a list

In the Baisnabnagar seat, the BJP candidate lost to TMC with a margin of only 2471 votes.

In the Balarampur seat, the BJP defeated the TMC by just 423 votes.

In the Ghatal seat, the margin was only 966 votes.

In Gazole seat, BJP was leading by 1798 votes.

In Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas, the BJP nominee Pawan Kumar Singh was leading by just 90 votes.

In the Jalpaiguri seat, TMC was leading with only 941 more votes.

In Kalyani, BJP was leading by 2206 votes, and in Kulti by 679 votes.

In Mahishadal, TMC was leading by merely 2386 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has won Nandigram with 1,736 votes, defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC Wins WB Polls, PM Congratulates Mamata

TMC has returned back to power in West Bengal by defeating the BJP on Sunday. As per EC's data, TMC has won 214 seats while BJP in 77 seats. On the other hand, the Congress-Left-ISF combination has failed to win a single seat. While Independent candidates have won 2 seats, BJP ally AJSU has won 1 seat. The 294-seat Assembly battle has been close as the BJP aimed to break the final Bengal frontier.

PM Modi congratulated WB CM Mamata Banerjee for TMC's victory in the state. He assured all possible support to the state government to fulfill the aspirations of the people and to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. Thanking the people of the state for their increased support to BJP, he said, "From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls." Banerjee in her speech on Sunday appreciated her party workers and asserted that there will not be any big oath-taking ceremony citing COVID-19. She also demanded Central Government provide free vaccines.

(With Agency Inputs)