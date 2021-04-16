West Bengal Elections: BJP Avers 'campaigning Can't Be Stopped' Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Speaking after the all-party meeting called by the Election Commission, BJP stressed that the West Bengal elections should be completed by following COVID-19 norms. BJP's Tarakeswar candidate Swapan Dasgupta mentioned that his party had thanked the poll body for conducting the polls really well. Agreeing to follow the novel coronavirus protocols, he issued an appeal to people on behalf of BJP to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Stressing the need to balance India's robust democratic culture with COVID-19 norms, he clarified that BJP was against clubbing of the 6th, 7th and 8th phases. When he was questioned on why the saffron party was unwilling to halt its election campaign despite rising cases, the former journalist angrily responded, "Campaigning cannot be stopped. What right do you have to take away the rights of people? Let Election Commission tell us exactly what to do- what are the norms. We will adhere to them". A day earlier, West Bengal registered a record 6,769 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

Thereafter, BJP's Shishir Bajoria remarked, "After the 5th phase of polling, 61% of the election will get over. If we bring in changes for the remaining phases, there will be a negative impact on the smaller parties and Independents and not just the bigger parties. BJP has given an assurance that we will follow whatever decision you take pertaining to COVID-19. The election has to be completed as the term of this Assembly is getting over on May 28."

We've advised EC to balance the need for a robust democratic culture with safety norms. It is up to the EC to tell us what exactly political parties must do. We've assured them that we'll adhere to protocols: Swapan Das Gupta, BJP after all party meeting with CEO West Bengal pic.twitter.com/Dlz0dXtgtb — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

Here is BJP's memorandum to the EC:

Tmrw 61% of voting would be over @BJP4India thanks @ECISVEEP for conducting free & fair polls in 180/294 seats so far and we will adhere to any decision ECI takes to ensure #Covid protocol pic.twitter.com/oxOalH8gzJ — Shishir Bajoria (@shishirkb) April 16, 2021

Polls in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the Indian Secular Front founded by influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third and fourth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent and 79.90 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.