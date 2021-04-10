West Bengal Elections : BJP's Payel Sarkar And Locket Chatterjee Urge People To Vote

As the polling in 44 constituencies for the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections commenced on Saturday morning, BJP candidates and actresses Payel Sarkar and Locket Chatterjee appealed to the voters to go out and vote in good numbers.

Payel Sarkar, who is the BJP candidate from Behala East said, "57% of voters in my constituency are women and I am banking on them... I appeal to people to come to polling stations and cast votes. Security forces are deployed. I think everything will go very peacefully today."

Locket Chatterjee, who is a BJP candidate from Chunchura, said, "I appeal to everyone to vote. Each vote is important for the betterment of India and to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla', the way TMC has destroyed Bengal for 10 years, people need to vote against it." Chatterjee was seen offering prayers at a temple before the polling began.

West Bengal Elections

As phase four of the West Bengal Elections begin, some of the key constituencies are Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar.

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent. Apart from phase four which started today, Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(With Agency Inputs)

