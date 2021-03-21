West Bengal Elections: Suvendu's Father Sisir Adhikari Joins BJP, Chants 'Jai Siya Ram'

Veteran Trinamool Congress MP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari on Sunday followed his son's footsteps and joined the saffron party at Home Minister Amit Shah's rally at Egra in the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Sisir Adhikari had confirmed his intention to join BJP. Maintaining that he is "howling" for the victory of BJP, the former TMC MP stressed the need to help out his son.

Suvendu, the protege-turned-foe of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined the BJP at a rally of Amit Shah in December last year. His other younger brother Soumendu left TMC to join the BJP shortly afterward. Following the development, Septuagenarian Sisir Adhikari was removed as chairman of the prestigious Digha-Shankarpur Development Council and president of the TMC's district unit.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2. CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the State. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda are actively campaigning in the State, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies in different districts. The party has also been inducting a number of top TMC leaders and has plans to hold at least 1,500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

