West Bengal Governor Seeks Mamata Banerjee's Response Over Appointment Of Lokayukta

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's response on the appointment of Ashim Roy as Lokayukta chairman.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's response on the appointment of Ashim Roy as Lokayukta chairman. This comes after the leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari raised issues regarding the appointment of Human Rights Commission Chairman and Lokayukta.

The first question raised was, "Under whose order was the communication dated 22.12.2021 issued under the directive of the Hon’ble Leader of the Opposition, was disposed of by taking a judgmental view on that communication?". The statement further asked about the authorities who were involved in a view on the NSP 3. The third important issue put forth was, "Why was the communication dated 22.12.2021 emanating under the directive of the Hon’ble Leader of the Opposition not put up before the Committee?".

The Governor has mentioned that the state government must respond to the same at the earliest.

Suvendu Adhikari demands Mamata's response

According to the Governor, Suvendu Adhikari desires to receive information concerning the list of the candidates along with their professional careers who have applied for or given content to the appointment of the Lokayukta. 

In a tweet, Dhankar's office said, "Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called on WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and raised issues regarding the appointment of Human Rights Commission Chairman and Lokayukta @MamataOfficial. Governor assured to look into the same."

In December, Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay and appointed Ashim Roy as Lokayukta chairman. The Chief Minister had meetings with Human Rights groups and directed them to work in association with the state government, according to Assembly sources. 

