'West Bengal Govt Tarnishing Mukul Roy's Image' Says BJP General Secy Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal on Sunday alleged that state government-led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is making efforts to tarnish the image of BJP Leader Mukul Roy.

"Effort is being made to tarnish the image of Mukul Roy by the state government. Roy will speak to media persons at 3 pm today. He will shed light on the issue today,'' BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI.

READ | Ambulance driver 'demands Rs 9,200' from COVID-19 patients for 6-km journey to hospital in West Bengal

'Governor has his share of accountability...'

Vijayvargiya also reacted to the ongoing tussle between the state government and the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and said the governor has his share of accountability and limitations and the state government is answerable to the governor.

"Going by the constitution, the governor has his share of accountability and limitations. However, the state government is answerable to the governor. Especially during tough times, the governor can ask for a report from the state government", Vijayvargiya said.

His remark comes in the backdrop of West Bengal Governors's request to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a brief on the issue of the 'decline in law and order' in the state.

READ | West Bengal comes to grinding halt on second day of bi-weekly lockdown

CM being disrespectful: Vijayvargiya

The BJP General Secretary further went on to say that "for the past few days, the way the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is acting is beneath the post that she is holding. And she is also being disrespectful." Currently, the West Bengal governor and the state government have been at loggerheads over several policy matters in the state. Governor Dhankhar had expressed his concern over the alleged bias of the state police against Opposition leaders in his tweet.

READ | West Bengal comes to grinding halt on second day of bi-weekly lockdown

READ | Centre accepts West Bengal’s request; no flight to & from Kolkata on lockdown days

(With inputs from ANI)