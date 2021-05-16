West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes At Mamata, Says 'lives Devastated Unimaginably'

After visiting the post-poll violence-affected areas in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence that took place in Nandigram against those who allegedly did not vote for the CM. On Saturday, the West Bengal Governor claimed that he had never imagined a situation where people in tears were pleading to the constitutional head that they would 'change their religion to live'.

The WB Guv took to Twitter and said, "On my visit to unprecedented post-poll violence-affected areas, Nandigram faced a heart-rendering state of affairs, people’s lives devastated unimaginably, being made to suffer as they ‘dared to vote’! Heartbroken people losing hope in democracy and law."

During his visit to Nandigram on Saturday, the WB Governor was seen breaking down after meeting the victims of the violence and knowing their problems. He had said, "They should not lose confidence in democracy and law. I share their excruciating agony and suffering. Expect CM Mamata to look into the horrendous scenario in the state."

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

There has been massive post-poll violence which has reportedly claimed 16 lives so far in the state. While the Home Ministry sought a full report from the state government regarding the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers and sent a 4-member team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up WB Guv Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. CM Mamata Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful. Addressing a press conference last Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra opined that such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history. Later, Banerjee had announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons and confirmed that 16 people indeed lost their lives.

Governor Dhankar had also sought reports from security officials of West Bengal and expressed disgust over the poor state of affairs by Mamata Banerjee. The Governor also lashed out at the West Bengal police chief for not submitting a detailed report on the violence.