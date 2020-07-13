'Gunda Raj Under Mamata Govt': JP Nadda Slams TMC Over BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy's Death

The news of the senior BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy's death has sent shockwaves across the BJP with party leaders alleging that it is not a suicide but a political killing. The party's National President JP Nadda reacting on the death of the BJP MLA, called the 'suspected heinous killing' as extremely shocking and deplorable while adding that people will not forgive the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

The suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable. This speaks of the Gunda Raj & failure of law and order in the Mamta govt. People will not forgive such a govt in the future. We strongly condemn this. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 13, 2020

Debendra Nath Roy's death

Body of Debendra Nath Roy, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal on Monday morning. Roy had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment - a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls. According to Raiganj Zila SP Sumit Kumar, the police reached the spot, after getting the information from local residents, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The body was found at his residence.

The family of the MLA claims that he has been killed and hanged later. However, police say the cause of death whether suicide or murder will be ascertained after post mortem. The body has been sent to Raigunj hospital for post mortem and further investigation is underway.

"Around 1:00 am, a motorcycle went past the house, everyone was asleep. He told my aunt, he will be back. But he did not come back all night. Then I came here and saw this horrific sight. I think miscreants killed and hung him. He was a running MLA. We want a CBI enquiry,” said Jitesh Chandra Roy, brother of the dead lawmaker.

While speaking with Republic TV, West Bengal BJP Chief reacted strongly to the death and said that BJP leaders get threats regularly and the law and order situation in the state is so bad that even public servants are not safe, let alone the plight of the people at large. While other West Bengal BJP leader Babul Supriyo has called for an investigation from Central Agencies to dig deep into the death of Debendra Nath Roy.

