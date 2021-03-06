West Bengal Polls: CPI(ML) To Contest Independently; Backs Left Parties To 'defeat BJP'

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation or the CPI (ML), on Saturday announced it will contest 12 seats independently and not as alliance partners with the Left Front-Congress in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

CPI (ML) general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya said the party will contest the seats independently while supporting other Left candidates on a few select seats and appealing to the electorate in other places to vote for the most viable candidates to ensure the defeat of BJP.

Getting a lot of queries about our role in #WestBengalElections2021.We're independently contesting 12 seats while supporting other Left candidates on a few select seats and appealing to the electorate elsewhere to vote for most viable candidates to ensure the defeat of the BJP. — Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) March 5, 2021

READ | Mamata Banerjee To Contest Only From Nandigram; TMC Announces West Bengal Candidate List

In a sharp attack at the rival saffron party, Bhattacharya said, "Saving Bengal from the BJP's 'double engine expedition' is crucial to protect the inclusive ethos and progressive legacy of the state, and the federal framework and opposition space in India." He called on the Opposition to foil "BJP's aggressive push for Company Raj, complete centralisation and fascist rule."

Saving Bengal from the BJP's 'double engine expedition' is crucial to protect the inclusive ethos & progressive legacy of the state, and the federal framework & opposition space in India, and foil the BJP's aggressive push for #CompanyRaj, complete centralisation & fascist rule. — Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) March 5, 2021

The twelve seats that CPI (ML) will be contesting include Phansidewa (ST), Maynaguri (SC), Mothabari, Khargram (SC), Ranibandh (ST), Onda, Krishnanagar South, Nakashipara, Monteswar, Jamalpur, Dhaniakhali (SC), Uttarpara. Names of the candidates will be announced shortly.

READ | SCOOP: BJP To Field All Big Leaders Against TMC In Bengal; Suvendu From High-stake Seat

Congress-Left to announce candidates soon

In West Bengal, Congress has stitched an alliance with Left parties and the newly floated India Secular Front (ISF) by Furfura Sharif Cleric Abbas Siddiqui. A total of 92 seats have been finalised for Congress in the alliance. The first meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) is likely to be held on Saturday to finalise the names of candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal and Assam Assembly polls.

READ | TMC Leaders In Fit Of Rage Over Ticket Being Denied Torch Furniture In Party's Office

Earlier on Friday, the alliance had announced the names of constituencies from where each party will contest for the first two phases of the Assembly election in West Bengal. However, the consensus on some seats is yet to be arrived at by the alliance partners. The Left Front has also announced the names of candidates for the seats allotted to it.

West Bengal Assembly elections for 294 seats will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

READ | Ahead Of Bengal & Assam Polls; Congress May Hold CEC Meeting Today To Finalise Candidates