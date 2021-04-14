West Bengal Polls: Nadda Slams TMC Over 'anti-dalit Face'; Urges Voters To 'cast It Out'

While delivering a speech to commemorate Bhim Rao Ambedkar's 130th birth anniversary on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda launched a scathing attack at Trinamool Congress and its leader Mamata Banerjee. Unveiling the party's 'anti-Dalit' face and feelings, he urged the people to cast them out of the State in the ongoing assembly elections.

"While we salute Ambedkar, I also feel the anti-Dalit feelings by Mamata Didi, and this is unfortunate even after several years of Independence, he said while citing the comments made by one of the TMC leaders which he pointed out he cannot say on stage." Didi, who has been the Chief Minister for 10 years, has not spoken a word to condemn this. This is TMC's anti-Dalit face that we should understand, " he added. Having said that, he urged people to use their power of voting and keep members of political parties who have such feelings for Dalits, at their homes.

Bringing to focus the 'foul' language used by Banerjee time and again be it in general or in the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he asked if that was the culture of Bengal and went on to claim that it was actually the BJP that was protecting the culture of Bengal. "In reality, we are the insiders because we have upheld the culture of Bengal while all you have done is disrespect it," he added.

West Bengal Elections

West Bengal election is seeing an intense face-off between the BJP and the TMC. While the BJP is targeting the ruling TMC over the poor state of development in its regime to come to power, TMC is trying hard to retain it by making the best use of the regional card, and tagging the BJP as an 'outsider', and proving "Bangla nijer meyekei chaye".

The first phase of elections took place on March 27, the second phase on April 1, the third phase on April 6 and the fourth phase on April 10. In the first phase, the voter turnout was over 86 per cent while in the second, third and fourth phase it was over 80 percent, 77 percent and 76 percent respectively.

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

(Credits-JPNADDA/TWITTER/PTI )