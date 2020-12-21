What Diet Has TMC Put Him On?: Babul Supriyo Mocks Prashant Kishor's Bengal Election Claim

Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo has responded to election strategist Prashant Kishor's massive claim that the BJP will "struggle to cross double digits" in West Bengal polls. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Babul Supriyo said that he was very happy that an 'expert' who can make such a 'statement' is leading Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's election campaign.

'Which world does he stay?': Babul Supriyo to Prashant Kishor

The Member of Parliament from Asansol asked, "Which world does he stay, what diet has the party put him on?" He also said in 2021, "na rahega saanp, na bhajegi Bansuri" which roughly translates to 'treat the trouble at the source to avoid a bigger or more difficult mess.'

Prashant Kishor, who has been roped in by the TMC government, tweeted, "If BJP does any better I must quit this space." Kishor also said that the hype around BJP has been "amplified by a section of supportive media." Kishor, who heads the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), is behind several campaigns that led to significant victories for several parties, including BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha polls victory. The ex-JDU leader's statement comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his two-day visit to the state.

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal



PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Midnapore, where he taunted TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she will be left alone in her party by the time the assembly elections, due in April-May next year, are held. Shah asserted the BJP will form the next government in the state winning more than 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly.

READ | Facebook unpublishes Kisan Ekta Morcha's page during Yogendra Yadav's live, restores later

READ | Health Ministry to meet today after mutant Coronavirus strain spreads rapidly in UK

Suvendu Adhikari, the mascot of the Nandigram movement on Saturday joined the BJP with nine MLAs and a TMC MP, in a huge morale booster for the saffron party. In his speech, Adhikari recalled how Shah had called him up when he was down with COVID-19. "I had first met Amit Shah during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls... When I was down with COVID, my former party did not enquire about my health, while Amit Shah twice rang me up to know how I am," he told the rally. He extolled the BJP for its core value of nationalism and insisted that the saffron party believed in pluralism.

READ | Bihar Agri Min calls farmers protesting at Delhi 'dalals'; claims all others backing laws

READ | Prashant Kishor predicts how many seats BJP will win in Bengal elections; says 'save this'