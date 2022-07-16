What Is 'Rewadi & Rewadi Culture' Term PM Modi Used To Warn Against Electoral Freebies?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16 warned people against 'rewadi culture' of offering freebies for winning elections and said that it is a "very dangerous" trend for the development of the country.

PM Modi made this comment after the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Since PM's 'Rewadi' jibe, many people are curious about what this term means. Here's more about it.

What is 'Rewadi' and what is 'Rewadi' culture?

The Prime Minister compared the freebies being offered by various parties to seize power to "rewadi," a delicious north Indian sweet frequently distributed during festivals, and warned the populace, especially the youth, to be wary of this. The inexpensive sweet is distributed among the masses during festivals as a prasad.

Rewadi is a dry sweet made of sesame seeds and jaggery. It is an important part of the food eaten during Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Holi and other festivals. It is also distributed as a prasad at temples or after pooja.

PM Modi's remarks were targeted at political parties that have been resorting to offering freebies, especially before polls.

He said that parties that practise "rewadi culture" won't ever build new expressways, airports, or defence corridors. "With the 'rewadi culture' people think they will buy out people by distributing free 'rewadis'. We have to jointly defeat this thinking of theirs. Have to remove 'rewadi culture' from the country's politics," PM Modi said without taking any names.

The Prime Minister further said that the "double engine" government, a term used to refer to BJP being in power at the Centre as well as in a state, is not taking shortcuts of 'rewadi culture' but working hard for a better future for their state.

Opposition on PM Modi's 'Rewadi' jibe

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi's freebies charge, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that the 'ruling people' can avoid the 'blaming culture' if they give employment to the youth instead of running thank you campaign after distributing 'rewadis'.

रेवड़ी बाँटकर थैंक्यू का अभियान चलवाने वाले सत्ताधारी अगर युवाओं को रोज़गार दें तो वो ‘दोषारोपण संस्कृति’ से बच सकते हैं।



रेवड़ी शब्द असंसदीय तो नहीं? — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 16, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also asked if it is wrong to provide quality education to underprivileged students for free.

"I have been accused of handing out freebies. But is it wrong to provide quality education to underprivileged students for free? Over 18 lakh children study in our government schools. Around 4 lakh students ditched private schools for public schools over the past few years," Kejriwal said.

Image: Twitter/@BJPLive, Shutterstock