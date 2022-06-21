After the Opposition, the ruling National Democratic Alliance also announced its candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections, on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Bharatiya Janata Party's National President JP Nadda declared that Droupadi Murmu would be running in the race for the next President of India. Murmu's name was declared after multiple meetings, with the final one being held earlier in the day, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah. In the meeting, 20 names were discussed.

Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Born on June 20, 1958, to Late Biranchi Narayan Tudu, in one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts of Odisha, Draupadi Murmu had a troubled childhood. Despite that, Murmu completed her education and kickstarted her professional career by serving as an Honorary Assistant teacher in Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur, without a salary, from 1994-1997. In 1997, Murmu's stint in the political sphere began with her victory as a Councilor. Murmu was appointed the Vice-chairman of the Rairangpu National Advisory Council.

Murmu was elected as a Member of Legislative Assembly on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket twice from the Rairangpur constituency, in 2000 and 2009. In 2007, she was awarded the 'Nilakanth Award for The Best MLA of the year 2007' by the Legislative Assembly of Odisha. During the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BJP coalition government in Odisha, Murmu served as a minister in the Commerce and Transport department and subsequently in the Fisheries and Animal Resources department between 2000 and 2004.

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the first woman Governor of Jharkhand in the year 2015 and held the position till 2021.

What if Droupadi Murmu is elected as President of India?

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. Overall, this time BJP, which is in majority in the Lok Sabha, and close to a majority with its allies in the Rajya Sabha, has an edge when it comes to the Presidential polls. In the electoral college, which comprises members of both Houses of Parliament and the state assemblies, there are around 10,86,431 votes. The BJP and its alliance partners are a little short of the halfway mark having around 5.26 lakh or 48% of the votes.