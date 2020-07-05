'Whole Country With Centre On India-China Issue; Wants To Teach It A Lesson': CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment along with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other Union Ministers. The Chief Minister said that the hospital will help patients a lot and called it "an important" hospital, adding that the number of ICU beds are limited and the beds in the hospital will be very critical.

'...wants to teach China a lesson'

"For now, there is no scarcity of hospital beds, we have over 15,000 beds out of which 5300 are occupied. There is a paucity of ICU beds. If there is any spike in COVID cases, these ICU beds are very critical for us," the Chief Minister said. Later, Kejriwal took to Twitter and thanked the Centre on behalf of the people of Delhi.

DRDO का 1000 बेड का करोना अस्पताल बनकर तैयार हो गया। दिल्ली वालों की ओर से केंद्र सरकार का शुक्रिया। इसमें 250 बेड ICU के हैं। इसकी दिल्ली में इस वक्त बहुत ज़रूरत है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 5, 2020

Speaking about the India-China border dispute, he said, "What China did at the border is not right. Our whole country is with the Centre on this issue and wants to teach China a lesson."

Last month, Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the state said that India is fighting two wars against China. He said one of them is being fought at the border and the other one against the virus which has been spread by the country. Kejriwal said that as India's 20 brave soldiers did not back down while fighting the Chinese, similarity, the country will also not retreat and will both the wars.

'Our country is fighting two wars against China'

Kejriwal said, "We are fighting two wars against China- one against the virus which has been sent by China and the other one at the border. Our doctors and nurses are fighting the war against the virus and our soldiers are fighting at the border. We Indians stand with the doctors and the soldiers and we have to fight these wars together. There should be no politics in this. India needs to be united. Our soldiers did not back out and even we won't until we win both the wars."

Meanwhile, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has reached 94,695. Out of the total cases, 26,148 are active, 65,624 have been cured and 2,923 have died so far after contracting the infection, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

