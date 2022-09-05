'Why Is He So Scared Of CBI Raid & Probe?': AAP After L-G Saxena's Legal Notice To Leaders

After Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issued a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Arvind Kejriwal-led party questioned that if the L-G has done nothing wrong, then why he is scared of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid and probe.

"If he has done no wrong, why is he so scared of CBI raid and investigation? Why does he not offer himself for independent enquiry? He should stop threatening people," AAP asked.

Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders over 'derogatory' charges against him

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday sent a legal notice to AAP leaders over 'false and derogatory' charges against him pertaining to the latter's claim that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore 'scam' during his tenure as the KVIC chairman.

The notice served to AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, Jasmine Shah and Durgesh Pathak, among others, has directed them to issue a press release "directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements".

The legal notice also asked AAP leaders to comply with the requisitions within 48 hours of its receipt.

In Delhi Assembly's special session last week, Durgesh Pathak alleged that Saxena, during his term as the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in 2016, had pressurised his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore.

AAP and L-G are at loggerheads since the latter recommended a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The liquor policy has since been withdrawn.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio in the Delhi government, is accused. The central agency also raided the deputy chief minister's residence and office and later searched his bank locker.