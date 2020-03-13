'Why Today?': P Chidambaram Speculates On Reasons For Farooq Abdullah's Release; Attacks

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday welcomed the release of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Chidambaram questioned the authorities about their 'justification' to keep Abdullah in detention without charges for 7 months. The former Finance Minister also asked about the reason for releasing him on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Despotism and arbitrariness constitute the Rule of Law in J&K. And this virus is spreading to many states in India."

Dr Farooq Abdullah, welcome to freedom.



What was the justification to keep him in detention without charges for 7 months? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 13, 2020

If there was justification (there was none), what is the reason for releasing him today?



Despotism and arbitrariness constitute the Rule of Law in J&K. And this virus is spreading to many states in India. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 13, 2020

'I am free today'

After getting released from detention, Abdullah, a five-time parliamentarian and a member of the present Lok Sabha, said, “Today I don't have words. I am free today. Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend the Parliament and speak for you all.”

He further said he was grateful to people of the State and all leaders and people in the rest of the country who spoke for their freedom. "This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope the government of India will take action to release everyone," he said.

Reacting to news of his father-in-law's release from detention, Congress leader Sachin Pilot hoped that Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are also released soon.

Glad to hear the news of the release of Former CM #FarooqAbdullah ji.

I hope that other former Chief Ministers detained in J&K are also released soon. pic.twitter.com/swi9PjFDgu — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 13, 2020

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah had been put under detention in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. His son and former CM Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti continue to be in detention since August 5.

Earlier on February 6, the J&K administration slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end. Previously on December 14, Omar's father Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months by the Jammu-Kashmir administration. On Friday, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the administration on a plea by Abdullah's sister - Sara Pilot challenging Omar's detention.

