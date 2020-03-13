The Debate
'Why Today?': P Chidambaram Speculates On Reasons For Farooq Abdullah's Release; Attacks

Politics

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday welcomed the release of former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. 

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday welcomed the release of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Chidambaram questioned the authorities about their 'justification' to keep Abdullah in detention without charges for 7 months. The former Finance Minister also asked about the reason for releasing him on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Despotism and arbitrariness constitute the Rule of Law in J&K. And this virus is spreading to many states in India."

'I am free today'

After getting released from detention, Abdullah, a five-time parliamentarian and a member of the present Lok Sabha, said, “Today I don't have words. I am free today. Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend the Parliament and speak for you all.” 

He further said he was grateful to people of the State and all leaders and people in the rest of the country who spoke for their freedom. "This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope the government of India will take action to release everyone," he said.

Reacting to news of his father-in-law's release from detention, Congress leader Sachin Pilot hoped that Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are also released soon.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah had been put under detention in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. His son and former CM Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti continue to be in detention since August 5.

Earlier on February 6, the J&K administration slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end. Previously on December 14, Omar's father Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months by the Jammu-Kashmir administration. On Friday, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the administration on a plea by Abdullah's sister - Sara Pilot challenging Omar's detention.

First Published:
