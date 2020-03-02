Surprise: Congress' Karti Chidambaram 'appreciates' PM Modi's 'quitting Social Media' Post

As PM Modi announced on Monday evening that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram surprisingly appreciated the Prime Minister's move. Karti Chidambaram in his tweet said that the urge to give up social media is to be appreciated, as the toxicity of the medium is a bane.

The urge to give up SM is to be appreciated. The toxicity of this medium is a bane. https://t.co/Dcp112TSlt — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) March 2, 2020

PM Modi to quit social media?

In an intriguing development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Sunday. PM Modi made this announcement on his official Twitter account. He added, "Will keep you all posted."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians across social media platforms. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44M users. The Prime Minister has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was considering giving up all his social media accounts, BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma urged him to reconsider his decision. Minutes after PM Modi announced his decision, Sharma tweeted, "Not at all - Please reconsider!"

Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhatia remarked that if PM Modi quit social media, it would be a huge loss for the social media world and the common man. In his tweet, Bhatia stated that if there is one man who has very effectively used social media for nation-building, it is PM Modi.

Karti aside, the Congress attacked the Prime Minister, with Randeep Surjewala and Rahul Gandhi attacking:

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Respected Modi ji,



Earnestly wish you would give this advise to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in you name!



Sincere Regards,

Citizens of India. https://t.co/hGtf64Fyf9 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 2, 2020

