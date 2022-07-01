'Will Discuss Strengthening For 2024': Anurag Thakur On BJP National Executive Meet Agenda

With the Bharatiya Janata Party set to hold its national executive meeting on July 2 and 3 in Telangana's capital Hyderabad, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has thrown some light on the agenda of the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Thakur said, "Owing to COVID, we couldn't hold a big meeting in the past two years. Senior leaders would now get a chance to chalk out a strategy. We would get to highlight the Centre's efforts toward the welfare of the poor under eight years of PM Modi's leadership."

"With more state elections on the horizon, we would also decide how we can further strengthen the party," Thakur went on to add.

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said, "After 18 years, a national executive committee is being held in Hyderabad... The city is decked up. National leaders, CMs, and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies wherein a massive public rally is supposed to be held on July 3. We are expecting a huge crowd."

The meeting will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) and according to sources, the meeting's main agenda will be the party's growth. They will also talk about locations where more party workers need to be hired. Other anticipated topics include getting ready for the forthcoming state election, the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and new party policies.

BJP National President JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders will be participating in this meeting.

PM Modi to address public meeting in July after national executive meeting

Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on July 2 and after the conclusion of the two-day BJP national executive meeting, he will address a public gathering.

"On July 3, a massive public meeting would be organized at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mammoth public meeting on the evening of July 3," BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, told reporters. Modi's speech at the public meeting would mark "a new beginning, a beginning of change, the beginning of formation of BJP government in Telangana", he said.

Ahead of the meeting, JP Nadda, the BJP national president, held a roadshow on July 1 on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

(With inputs from ANI)