'Will Keep LJP's Name, Symbol': Chirag Paswan Amid Family Feud, Boasts Of Legal Backing

As tension continues in Lok Janshakti Party, there are two visible factions- one led by the former chief Chirag Paswan and the other, by his uncle, the present chief Pashupati Paras. Talking to the media, Chirag Paswan asserted that he has strong legal backing, and his faction will retain the name and symbol, given by the founder of the party and his father, Ram Vilas Paswan at the time of the launch of the party. Having said that, he pointed out that his own people 'stabbed' him, and he has no expectations left with anyone from here on except the 'Janata'.

On June 13, Pashupati Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan was recognized as the chief of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after the five of six-party MPs gave a letter in his support. The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house.

'Expecting my Ram (PM Modi) not to sit silent': Chirag Paswan

He once again questioned the Prime Minister Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party's silence on the entire issue. Calling himself 'Hanuman', he said, "I am expecting my Ram (PM Modi) not to sit silent." Earlier on Wednesday, he had reached out to PM Modi and said, "From the time of 'Satyug' till today, it was seen in Ramayana that Hanuman supported Lord Ram at every step. Hanuman walked with Lord Ram at every step and in the same way, at every step his party LJP has stood with PM Modi on every small and big decision."

Having used the comparison, Chirag Paswan added that 'at the hour of crisis that has come upon the LJP, it is expected that the saffron party would intervene and try to resolve the matter somehow.' He, however, claimed that 'the silence of the BJP has certainly made me sad'.

Chirag also took the opportunity to give it back to JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar. "I would like to ask Nitish, please ask your own MLAs about my popularity, who helped in forming your government," he said in response to the Chief Minister's statement in which he had claimed that the now-ousted LJP chief was dragging his name in the controversy for 'publicity'.

Chirag had earlier claimed that Nitish was behind the split in the party. He had said, "This is not the first time that the CM tried to create a split in our party. It has been his style of functioning. In 2005, when 29 of our MLAs had won, Nitish Kumar had broken our party. He did the same thing of breaking one of our MLAs who won the assembly election in 2020. It has been their tradition to break, Then with what face is he saying that he does not have a role."

It is pertinent to mention here that LJP's Central Parliamentary Board on Wednesday, passed a resolution stating that Chirag Paswan will continue to be the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, countering his uncle - Pashupati Paras, and the 4 LJP MPs.

Paswan family feud

5 LJP MPs namely Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj Paswan Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar, and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief in Lok Sabha, deserting the LJP scion. With the Lok Sabha speaker formally notifying Paras, Kaiser, and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader, and Chief Whip respectively, Chirag sought a review of this decision citing that the Central Parliamentary Board of the party had not accorded its approval. Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar's govt in an interview with Republic TV. Sources state that Chirag, who was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail', was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same.

Going a step further, Paras removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post' and appointed Surajbhan Singh as the working president until a new chief is elected. In response, the LJP national executive committee "unanimously" decided to sack the 5 rebel MPs from the party and authorized Paswan to make all decisions for the upcoming Assembly polls. Moreover, LJP opposed Paras's claim on the LJP president's post before the Election Commission.

(Credits-ANI)