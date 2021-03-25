Will No Longer Call RSS 'Sangh Parivar,' Says Rahul Gandhi; Calls It A 'misnomer'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it is not right to call the RSS and its associated groups 'Sangh Parivar' as a "parivar" or family includes women, respect for elders, compassion, and affection, and none of these factors are present in the organisation.

Gandhi's remarks come a day after he alleged that the harassment of nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation in Uttar Pradesh was a result of the ''vicious propaganda'' by the RSS to pitch one community against another and trample on minorities.

In a tweet in Hindi on Thursday, the Congress leader said he will no longer refer to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as 'Sangh Parivar' or united family.

''I believe it is not right to call the RSS and associated organizations Sangh Parivar -- there are women in the family, there is respect for the elderly, a sense of compassion and affection -- which is not there in the RSS,'' Gandhi said on Twitter. ''Now I will not call RSS 'Sangh Parivar'!'' he added.

Gandhi attacks RSS

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the RSS alleging that the organisation is filling up the institutions of the country with its people. He went on to say that the RSS is attacking the higher education institutions in the country through their schools and compared them to "madrasas used by radical Islamists in Pakistan." "RSS began the attack through their schools," Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Gandhi drew severe ire from several BJP and VHP leaders who stated that the former Congress chief was just trying to create controversy 'to stay in news'.