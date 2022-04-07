'Will Non-Muslims Stop Eating During Ramzan?': Omar Abdullah Reacts To Delhi Meat Ban Row

Amid row over the closure of meat shops in parts of Delhi in view of Chaitra Navratri, JKNC leader Omar Abdullah has spoken out against the action and said if majoritarianism is right for south Delhi, it should also be right for Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes a day after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) announced that meat shops in the area will be closed during the nine days of Navratri. Justifying the meat ban, mayor Mukkesh Suryaan said that majority of households in South Delhi don’t even eat garlic and onion during the festival, let alone meat.

The SDMC had announced that all the meat shops will be shut down until April 11, and those who violate the order will be fined. Reacting to the news, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the decision taken by the municipal corporation.

In a tweet, the National Conference leader said, “During Ramzan we don’t eat between sunrise and sunset. I suppose it’s OK if we ban every non-Muslim resident or tourist from eating in public, especially in the Muslim-dominated areas. If majoritarianism is right for South Delhi, it has to be right for J&K.”

During Ramzan we don’t eat between sunrise & sunset. I suppose it’s OK if we ban every non-Muslim resident or tourist from eating in public, especially in the Muslim dominated areas. If majoritarianism is right for South Delhi, it has to be right for J&K. https://t.co/G5VQylmMvB — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2022

'Constitution allows me to eat meat anytime I want'

The order also evoked strong response from other Opposition leaders, including Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who said that the Constitution allows her to eat meat as per her wish.

“I live in South Delhi. The Constitution allows me to eat meat when I like and the shopkeepers the freedom to run his trade,” she tweeted.

Criticising the meat ban, Congress leader Salman Nizami also wondered if the Delhi administration would respect the sentiments of Muslims by banning liquor sales during Ramzan.

"If the sale of meat is to be closed during Navratri, then why not ban liquor during Holy Ramadan? If you don't eat onion or meat in Navratri why stop others. Is this democracy? What about our sentiments and constitutional rights!" Nizami said in a tweet.

There are around 1,500 registered meat shops in the jurisdiction of the SDMC, and this is the first time when the civic body has asked for the closure of meat shops during Navratri. East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal has claimed that the move would promote harmony.

No official order has been issued so far despite the south and east Delhi mayors on Tuesday asking shop owners to down their shutters during Navratri.