Women Group Calls Out DMK's Udayanidhi Stalin For Making Derogatory Comments

The derogatory comments on both Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and the former AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala that the DMK Youth wing leader and MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin made while speaking at a campaign in Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni meeting has raised a lot of controversies. Women’s organisations have condemned Udayanidhi Stalin for his speech and have demanded an apology. As it is the poll time, Udayanidhi’s speech made him land in an embarrassing position.

Udayanidhi Stalin has risen in the ranks of the party and now he is the DMK’s Youth wing secretary.

During the meeting, while taking a jibe at TN CM EPS and his rise to power, Udayanidhi Stalin had said, " I try to say ‘Edappadi’ government, immediately someone from the crowd says ‘Edupudi aatchi’ [slave government]. I wonder whose slave. Modi’s slave or who's?."

The crass comment he made while on the ground during an election campaign ahead of the assembly election campaigns, has invited widespread criticism not only from Women's organisations but from their party men too. Several senior leaders from the party have said that Udayanidhi's speech is in bad taste, bringing the party’s name down.

General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam, TTV Dinakaran in his Twitter page said, "This is another testament to the fact that DMK has never been a party with dignity. Only someone with a heart full of filth and malice can speak so perversely. He has forgotten that he was born in the womb of a woman. That's the way he came''.

Senior Journalist R. Radhakrishnan has said, "The video of a politician speaking of women in a derogatory manner is repulsive and highly objectionable. It's easy to instigate, speak in an uncouth manner and win applause from a mob. It requires poise, understanding and equanimity to lead people. That's basic in a democracy".

BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan taking to Twitter, slammed the DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. In a series of tweets she says, the way Udhayanidhi criticizes Sasikala, who is old similar to his mother is disgusting. "Like Rajathi Ammal, Kanimozhi and Kiruthiga, it is always the women at the receiving end of disgusting attacks. These attacks are aimed to prevent women from entering politics like an iron curtain."

Image Credits: PTI