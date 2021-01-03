Tamil Nadu Polls: MK Stalin Vows To Waive-off Student Loans If DMK Is Elected To Power

In the run-up to the highly-anticipated elections in Tamil Nadu, DMK Chief MK Stalin has come forward with the promise to waive-off education loans if his party was voted to power. While addressing a rally at the Erode West Constituency, MK Stalin, who is eyeing his maiden term as the CM promised to waive-off student loans for higher education if DMK formed the government in the state. This is not the first time, Stalin has centered his statements around students and higher education. Over the last few months, the DMK Chief has been very vocal about the module of education in the state's government schools, the NEET exams, and student loans.

Stalin corners AIADMK over Jayalalithaa

This also comes days after Stalin launched a campaign titled "WeRejectADMK", and urged people to defeat the AIADMK in the elections slamming Tamil Nadu Dy CM O Pannerselvam for allegedly 'dodging' the Arumughaswamy Commission investigating the death of ex-CM J Jayalalithaa.

"It has been three years since the Arumughaswamy commission was set up. Infact, the commission was the condition/reason OPS stated he returned back to the AIADMK after he split from the AIADMK. They had set up the commission with the timeline set as 3 months to find out the cause behind the former CM's death. But it has been three years. Several times the commission has given summons to them (AIADMK) an till now, no action has been taken," he had said earlier.

Raking up issues in agriculture and education, DMK chief Stalin has launched his massive political campaign under which his party functionaries will visit over 16,000 villages and wards to conduct "gram sabhas", adopting resolutions against the AIADMK government. Stalin has expressed confidence over bagging 200+ seats in the TN polls. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021.

