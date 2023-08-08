'Women's Safety Paramount, Cheap Politics Should Stop': Navneet Rana Schools Opposition

Navneet Rana, Independent MP from Amravati on Tuesday while addressing the Lok Sabha opposed the No-confidence motion brought by the Opposition parties. She stated that the whole point of bringing the motion was to discuss the atrocities against women and the recent Manipur violence but the opposition has only been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The independent MLA slammed the opposition for using women for cheap politics and instead advised them to respect them.

She stated, "All the leaders of the opposition have been attacking PM Modi since the beginning of the entire debate. I have not heard a single word from them expressing any sympathy for uttering in the favour of the women".

'Cheap politics using women needs to stop'

Rana told the house that everyone in the lower house and across the country has condemned the Manipur incident and one should, but raised question on Opposition parties over the timing of the Manipur viral video that took place just a day before the commencement of the Monsoon session.

She said, "Manipur incident took place on May 4 but it came to the fore in July this session. I would like to request the central government that the person who has made this video viral purposely should be probed and punished. The work done by the opposition to defame the women by bringing the matter to this hall should also be investigated. As unacceptable the video is, it's equally unacceptable whosoever circulated the video over social media of the women in such condition".

Rana further questioned the Opposition over bringing the No-confidence motion in relation to Manipur violence when the Congress leaders have ignored and maintained silence on the brutal case of a minor girl being raped in Rajasthan.

She stated, "The opposition has been totally silent on violence perpetrated on women in opposition-ruled states. Are they using the women issue just for cheap politics? Why Congress was silent on Rajasthan where a minor girl was brutally raped and charred to death. What explains this depravity? Women's safety is paramount and the cheap politics behind it should stop."

Rana added, "If Manipur women hold such importance for the opposition then why your delegation didn't visit the state on May 4? Why did you go there after 2 months, just to click pictures? Not even one delegation was sent to Rajasthan.

The Independent MLA slammed the opposition and stated, "They keep asking Why PM Modi is silent? I would like to ask them why they are silent on the Rajasthan issue. Manipur, women and atrocities on women are not their concern. Their only agenda is to oppose Modi Ji wherever his name comes".