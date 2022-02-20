'Won't Be Possible Without Congress': Nana Patole Reacts To KCR's Meetings With Sena, NCP

The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday reacted to the marathon meetings between its MVA allies and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, lauding the TRS chief for putting efforts to unite regional parties against BJP's 'dictatorship'. While hitting out at the BJP's 'authoritarian' government, Maharashtra State Congress President Nana Patole opined that the united front of the Opposition, however, won't be successful without Congress.

"The BJP government at the Center is behaving authoritarian, working to destroy our constitution. Telangana CM KCR is putting efforts to unite regional parties against BJP's dictatorship. Without Congress, this won't be successful," said Nana Patole.

Notably, the Congress has been sidelined by the Opposition leaders who are looking to forge an alliance to counter the BJP's popularity in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The TMC was one of the first parties to voice its desire to build a strong united force, outside the Congress-led UPA, to lead the fight against the saffron party. Meeting senior leaders such as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in December last year, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had said, 'What is UPA, there's no UPA anymore'.

KCR meets Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar

In a similar bid to unite the Opposition, KCR met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on February 20. After the marathon meetings, the leaders addressed a press conference where they spoke about bringing more like-minded parties of the Opposition into the fold. KCR also discussed ushering in a 'new vision' and agenda to run India.

"There is a need in the country for a strong, inclusive India. We will speak to regional parties and national parties as well. We want to work with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and fight for democracy and justice. I invite Uddhav Thackeray to Hyderabad. I am very happy after today's meeting. We will talk with more CMs of other states," said KCR.

The Telangana CM is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, soon. Meanwhile, Banerjee, who is planning to build a similar power bloc sans Congress will meet the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states after March 10.

