Worried about Biharis getting killed in Jammu and Kashmir, Nitish dials Manoj Sinha

Patna, Oct 17 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday called up Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and expressed concern over the recent killings of people from the eastern state in terrorist strikes.

Kumar spoke to Sinha over telephone upon learning about the death of Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev in Anantnag, which came a day after Arvind Kumar Sah was gunned down in Srinagar.

The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of all the three deceased, and issued instructions to the departments of labour and social welfare to ensure that benefits under relevant schemes reach the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the BJP has requested a hike in the quantum of ex-gratia, stating that the amount was “far lower than even what is being given to victims of accidents and natural disasters in the state”.

The party’s OBC Morcha national general secretary and state spokesman Nikhil Anand said in a statement, “The Jihadis are fighting their last battle and carrying out dastardly attacks out of desperation. They will be taught a lesson by our armed forces and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre”.

“It is, however, requested that the Bihar government consider raising the ex-gratia. The sum of Rs two lakh is just half of Rs four lakh paid to victims of accidents and natural disasters. We must help members of the bereaved families, which belong to the backward classes and have lost their breadwinners,” he said.

The deceased men from Bihar were a symbol of the resilience characteristic of the land and its people, Anand added.

The BJP is the senior partner in the ruling NDA in the state. PTI NAC RBT RBT

